HumanOrigin : Liu Lanzhi update for 25 September 2022

Fix a fatal bug,

Fix a fatal bug, which may lead to a certain probability that the player will be stuck in the classroom when ending1 is achieved.
If you find any bug, please let me know.I will be very grateful!

HumanOrigin : Liu Lanzhi Depot 1507111
