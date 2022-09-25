Fix a fatal bug, which may lead to a certain probability that the player will be stuck in the classroom when ending1 is achieved.
If you find any bug, please let me know.I will be very grateful!
HumanOrigin : Liu Lanzhi update for 25 September 2022
Fix a fatal bug,
Fix a fatal bug, which may lead to a certain probability that the player will be stuck in the classroom when ending1 is achieved.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update