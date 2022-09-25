Changed : The images of Tower Shield equipment are now more distinguishable
Changed : Equipment that has 4th enchant slots with expand scrolls now shows "+" in orange color
Fixed : Area Mission Milestone #500 [Skill Loadouts] didn't show up if you hadn't purchased either [Skill Loadouts] or [Easy Access [Skill]] in Epic Store
Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos
Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 25 September 2022
IEH2 [ver. 1.1.11.11] Hotfix
