Build 1.9.9 - Combat Fixes

This is a quick build to fix two issues that I found while testing HammerHelm on the Steam Deck. This bugs were likely occurring in the main build so I made this update to post now rather than wait until my Steam Deck update is ready.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused your character to stop attacking and reset even though you were holding down the controller "attack" button.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused monsters to run in place if you ran out of their attack range right before they tried to attack.

I'm also working on a Steam Deck update to resolve some of the issues that Valve found, including auto launching the keyboard when asked to enter text and lots of UI improvements to make the UI more readable. These UI updates will help make the PC version easier to read too. I have a bad habit of using small text in a lot of the UI and I really shouldn't as it's bad for accessibility. So I'm using this as a catalyst to go through and update the UI.

I hope to have the Steam Deck build up on the test branch soon!

-Jonathan "Calandryll" Hanna

