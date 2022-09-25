 Skip to content

Steamcore Playtest update for 25 September 2022

Small FPS Fix

Build 9585575

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We enabled better occlusion culling (blocked objects don't render). This should result in a performance boost on the new planets of 20-30 fps.

Still working on optimizing the new ones!

Thanks everyone.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2139661
  • Loading history…
