v0.30.8 Update

Update v0.30.8 Is Live!

Fixed the Furnace Area Bug Collider Issue.

Fixed the wedge spot in between the Fridge and counter.

Added some text to the Scales at the Scrap Yard to help indicate what the Scales are for rather than just having a blank sign.

Fixed the Hardware Store POI in the Tutorial being off-set from the door.

Hopefully fixed the Loading Issue for users using a System Language that changes Decimal numbers to Commas, by separating and individualizing the Version Checker from the Crucible and adding more verification paths before attempting to convert the Text Value as well as a backup path if all other fixes fail - which should hopefully solve this issue all together (fingers crossed).

Fixed the Mouse sensitivity not working in the controls setting (Some users may need to re-adjust their sensitivity) 1.0 is the sensitivity the game was running on prior to this update which is no multiplication on current system sensitivity (this can vary for every user depending on Mouse DPI and or 3rd Party Mouse Programs).

Fixed the Typo on the Item already 'esists' on the queue popup.

Improved the distance that objects can be interacted with, making it easier to pickup Junk Items and E-Waste Items.

Adjusted the 'Small' Object Carry target position so that smaller objects are not so awkward to carry.

Added a vignette effect to the Zoom Function in Player mode, so it's now more noticeable that the player has zoomed in while also looking a little more appealing.

Added a red glow to the Tool Icon UI if the correct tool is not selected while trying to disassemble - This will be further reworked in the future to show what Tool is currently being held by the player at any zoom level.

Made it so the Inside of the Furnace Surface is Frictionless so it is a bit easier to remove the crucible from the furnace so the Crucible not get wedged as often, when removing the Crucible from the Furnace.

Made it so the Crucible gets attached to the Furnace a bit easier when placing it inside the Furnace.