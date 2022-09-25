Version 1.0.15 (ALL MINIMAP ICONS, DIFFICULTY ADJUSTMENTS, OOB FIXES).

Hi everyone! I know that yesterday I said that I wouldn't push an update today, but I got some time in the evening to compile a few of the updates that I had made previously and hadn't pushed, and combine them into this update (together with some small bug fixes)!
Also, if you're liking the game and would like to support me, I would also super appreciate it if you left a review! Anyways, here are the patch notes:
-
Added minimap/radar icons to all items of importance (chests, recipe pickups, breakables, secret bosses, etc).
-
Adjusted balancing in the Barbed Apparition fight to make it less tedious.
-
Adjusted balancing in the Fungal Duo fight to make poison less punishing.
-
Fixed bug that made the info screen in battle not display the correct HP of enemies when in hard/spectral difficulty.
-
Fixed another bug that made some users not get [spoiler]Levi as their partner in Ravenside[/spoiler] in chapter 4.
-
Fixed issue that saw some users report occasional frame drops.
-
Added better tutorialisation for status effects, and how the status stack works.
-
Added better tutorialisation for aspect forging.
-
Added better tutorialisation for the status glossary.
-
Fixed out of bounds spot in the Outbound Trail.
-
Fixed out of bounds spot in the Soggy Swamp.
If you've read yesterday's patch notes you'll now why todays patch is a bit smaller, but it fixes some key things that are important!
As always, if you'd like to support the game I would really appreciate it if you left a review :) Anyways, until next time!
- Conrad, Lead Developer
Changed files in this update