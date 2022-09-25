Version 1.0.15 (ALL MINIMAP ICONS, DIFFICULTY ADJUSTMENTS, OOB FIXES).

Share · View all patches · Build 9585518 · Last edited 25 September 2022 – 01:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone! I know that yesterday I said that I wouldn't push an update today, but I got some time in the evening to compile a few of the updates that I had made previously and hadn't pushed, and combine them into this update (together with some small bug fixes)!

Also, if you're liking the game and would like to support me, I would also super appreciate it if you left a review! Anyways, here are the patch notes:

Added minimap/radar icons to all items of importance (chests, recipe pickups, breakables, secret bosses, etc).

Adjusted balancing in the Barbed Apparition fight to make it less tedious.

Adjusted balancing in the Fungal Duo fight to make poison less punishing.

Fixed bug that made the info screen in battle not display the correct HP of enemies when in hard/spectral difficulty.

Fixed another bug that made some users not get [spoiler]Levi as their partner in Ravenside[/spoiler] in chapter 4.

Fixed issue that saw some users report occasional frame drops.

Added better tutorialisation for status effects, and how the status stack works.

Added better tutorialisation for aspect forging.

Added better tutorialisation for the status glossary.

Fixed out of bounds spot in the Outbound Trail.

Fixed out of bounds spot in the Soggy Swamp.

If you've read yesterday's patch notes you'll now why todays patch is a bit smaller, but it fixes some key things that are important!

As always, if you'd like to support the game I would really appreciate it if you left a review :) Anyways, until next time!