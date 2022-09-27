Update 1.5 - Available Now!

Hi everyone,

A brand new update is coming to Two Point Campus with lots of bug fixes, changes, and some FREE items! This is an exciting one for us as it's our first update with some cool new stuff that we hope you'll all really like (as well as bug fixes of course - we all like those!)

We're sure you're eager to hear all about what's coming in update 1.5, so let's dive right in.

New Items

While the code team have been busy fixing bugs, our art team have been busy making some lovely new items for you to enjoy!

First up... TINY RADIATORS AND SUCH. We heard you were missing the small radiators and air-con units from Two Point Hospital, so we added some similar items for Campus. These are really useful for those of you wanting to min/max your rooms efficiently.

Next up... a new relationship AND entertainment item! There's nothing quite like going on a see-saw ride with the person you love the most, right?

For those preferring to entertain themselves, how about a personal mini-golf course. It's like a "personal pizza" but you can't eat it.

New Creative Items

Hedges and Fences were already a great way to pretty-up your campus, but now with these new additions your building skills are going to go from here... to HERE (yes... you're right, that phrase doesn't work when you don't have hand gestures to go with them... but you get the idea).

How about some new paths? Ohhhh yeaaahhh! We've added two new pathing tools to our smartbrushes AND we've made some improvements in general to make the existing ones look even better!

Job Assignment Menu

Possibly the most requested feature so far has been the Job Assignment screen, where you can select which areas of work each member of staff can focus on. So we're very excited to announce its arrival in Update 1.5!

That's not everything either! We've got a whole host of bug fixes for you too, so be sure to check out the release notes below for all the info:

Release Notes:

Build: 1.5.111944

General/New

New UI: Job Assignment Screen

Updated UI: Added text search to student and staff lists

Customisation: New paths and new extendable flower bed

Customisation: You can now customise extendable items! We've added this functionality on the wooden fence and will be adding it to more items in the future!

New items: See saw, mini golf, mini radiators, mini air conditioning

Added temperature filter to the item menus

Bug Fixing

General stability improvements

Balance adjustments for satisfying of needs Students are more likely to prioritise satisfying needs over other activities when needs are low Students try to satisfy needs nearby when waiting in the queue for a room

Fix for sandbox plot merging issues which was causing spawning issues with students in sandbox (when unlock all plots is selected as an option or Creative Mode is selected).

Fix for Campus events being selected when editing event settings

Fix for Campus Overview sometimes not showing information

Fix for template button prompts being incorrect when in placement mode

Fix for closed event rooms being removed from the timetable

Fix area of Blundergrad where it wasn't possible to place items

Added more specific messaging in blueprint build mode when buildings or rooms are not completable due to being unreachable

Fixed a bug where having plots unlocked in Sandbox options would subtract the value of those plots from your balance on game start

Room customisations can now be applied to all rooms and will carry over to newly placed rooms of that type

Fixed end of year awards being given when closing countdown message

Slightly reduced lecture seating nav bounds to reduce placement and reachability issues

Fixed missing SFX on customisation apply button

Fixed missing controller bindings for the switch profile input action

Added additional UI support for favourite student feature on the students list

Added dedicated invalid build position message for outdoor rooms not being built outdoors

Prevented dig site door being placed in 1 tile corridors in blueprint mode

Fixed issue with temperature items not always working with merged plots

Fixed typos in Blundergrad 3 star letter and Noblestead 2 star letter

Fix for it being difficult to select some fence posts

Fixed timetable objectives being read from the wrong timetable when in summer break

Fixed missing item error in the room inspector not updating when item is placed

Fixed training menu gamepad scroll not working when the first item is expanded in a long list

Fix for modifiers not being applied when upgrading the training pod

Shrink nav bounds of big floodlight pole so they don't overlap the insides of buildings

Fixed item/room tooltips going out of the screen bounds

Prevented dig site door item placement directly opposite dig site wall to fix nav access issues when floor is lowered

Removed photo mode keyboard shortcut

Update 1.5 is available to download now on Steam, so be sure to check you're running the latest version of the game to get all of these lovely new features and fixes!

As always, if you encounter any problems with the game. Please head over to the bugs section on the forum to report them.

Have fun!