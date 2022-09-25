Patch v.0.13 (Achievement and Others)

Update v.0.13 has been released.

Fixed all Achievement related issues. You can now complete the active and tasks and follow the current situation both from the main menu and in the "PAUSE MENU" within the game.

Deathmatch leaderboard reset. The Deathmatch leaderboard only processes the score actively on servers played over the internet. Leaderboards will be reset on the 1st of each month and skin rewards will be distributed to the first 3 people.

Some problems have been fixed in the online server join menu and a warning (+4 bots) has been added next to bot servers.

Fixed translation errors in some languages.

Fixed some issues reported via DISCORD.

By joining our DISCORD server, you can follow the developments instantly, find instant answers to your questions, have one-on-one meetings with game developers and benefit from many more features.

MATCH (Bomb Scenario) MODE will be added to the game in the next update. Later, Lobby Systems, Level Systems, Ranked, Clan system, Clan League System will be added respectively.

Thank you so much for following and supporting us!

Have fun!

