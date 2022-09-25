 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Joint War update for 25 September 2022

Patch v.0.13 (Achievement and Others)

Share · View all patches · Build 9585359 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update v.0.13 has been released.

  • Fixed all Achievement related issues. You can now complete the active and tasks and follow the current situation both from the main menu and in the "PAUSE MENU" within the game.
  • Deathmatch leaderboard reset. The Deathmatch leaderboard only processes the score actively on servers played over the internet. Leaderboards will be reset on the 1st of each month and skin rewards will be distributed to the first 3 people.
  • Some problems have been fixed in the online server join menu and a warning (+4 bots) has been added next to bot servers.
  • Fixed translation errors in some languages.
  • Fixed some issues reported via DISCORD.

By joining our DISCORD server, you can follow the developments instantly, find instant answers to your questions, have one-on-one meetings with game developers and benefit from many more features.

DISCORD

MATCH (Bomb Scenario) MODE will be added to the game in the next update. Later, Lobby Systems, Level Systems, Ranked, Clan system, Clan League System will be added respectively.
Thank you so much for following and supporting us!
Have fun!
JOINT WAR

Changed files in this update

Depot 1681731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link