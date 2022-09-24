v0.5.52
-Setup particles at the Treasure X locations to make it a bit easier to find when it is hidden by bushes or something similar
-Moved Treasure X up a little more from the terrain to make it more visible
-improved pirate base setups to interact better with the new Destruction Hammer logic
-Fixed boat storage save/load logic to retain the correct number of slots
Breakwaters update for 24 September 2022
Quick fix to pirate building setups and boat storage save/load
v0.5.52
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update