 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rock Life: The Rock Simulator update for 24 September 2022

VR Updated & Crash Prevention Improvements - Version 1.10.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9585261 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone, hope you enjoy the new Rock Love Update!

This update comes with updated translations, bug fixes, and the new Moon map for the Steam VR version!

Here is the list of changes in this new update (Steam VR Version):

  • New Map/Scene, enjoy the nice view of Earth as you sit on top of the Moon!

  • Brand New Rock! Moon Rock!

  • Improved/Updated some of the Lighting and Visuals.

  • Updated Romanian Translations.

  • Updated Game Loop in response to crashing issues.

Thank you everyone for the continued support, and as always, stay rock!

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 9585261
Depot 2056561
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link