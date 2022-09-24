VR Updated & Crash Prevention Improvements - Version 1.10.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9585261 · Last edited 24 September 2022 – 22:59:10 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone, hope you enjoy the new Rock Love Update!

This update comes with updated translations, bug fixes, and the new Moon map for the Steam VR version!

Here is the list of changes in this new update (Steam VR Version):

New Map/Scene, enjoy the nice view of Earth as you sit on top of the Moon!

Brand New Rock! Moon Rock!

Improved/Updated some of the Lighting and Visuals.

Updated Romanian Translations.

Updated Game Loop in response to crashing issues.

Thank you everyone for the continued support, and as always, stay rock!