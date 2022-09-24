Online Multiplayer LIVE!

Online Multiplayer Is live!

Lobbies can be 2-8 players, any map can be played. I could do more but I want to see how well 8 players work before I bump it up.

Gold is earned for multiplayer rounds but the scores do not upload to leader boards at the moment. Want to make sure nothing is broken in multiplayer matches before I hook them up.

Everyone has the same skills in an online match, you can select beginner(skills 10/50), advanced(25/50) or Pro(40/50) when creating the session.

The next step is adding a password option for sessions and add a basic text chat to the game. I also want to make some changes to the flight physics.

Enjoy! come join my server if you see me on this weekend,

then tell me what you thought on discord:

https://discord.gg/fEbH78S

Rob