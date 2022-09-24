 Skip to content

Bug Blazer Playtest update for 24 September 2022

Fixes on GUI glithes

Build 9585239

  • Fixed annoying GUI glitch on opening the map during tutorial mode
  • Fixed disappearing mouse after some tutorial popups
  • Fixed new game not being a new-new game when loaded up a 2nd time while game was running.
  • Refactors that don't change the game play or functionality (making it easier to upgrade new section coming out), but if something weird happens, it's probably the reason.

