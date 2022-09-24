- Fixed annoying GUI glitch on opening the map during tutorial mode
- Fixed disappearing mouse after some tutorial popups
- Fixed new game not being a new-new game when loaded up a 2nd time while game was running.
- Refactors that don't change the game play or functionality (making it easier to upgrade new section coming out), but if something weird happens, it's probably the reason.
Bug Blazer Playtest update for 24 September 2022
Fixes on GUI glithes
