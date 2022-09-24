Patch 1.5.1 - Post Update Bug Fixes

Hey everyone. While the update went pretty smooth and we only had a few major hiccups, there were definitely still hiccups.
So here's a little patch to address the biggest issues. There are definitely some cosmetic issues we're still working out, but wanted to streamline the important ones to make sure your gameplay wasn't hindered much longer.
Patch Notes:
Improved:
- Changed the Elderwood Planks to automatically unlock at level 21 rather than 25
- Warner no longer hides behind a cow
- The windmill in the Farmlands has better camera collisions
Fixed:
- A bug with a certain important enemy not moving when spawned has been fixed
- The Thorned Staff replacing items in your inventory is now fixed
- Tanglewort is now collectable again
- Changed Elderwood weapon recipes to match the level of the weapon
- Typos
- Certain items in the Eyre were purchasable before you had reputations; added the reputation requirement
- Removed a mask from collections that wasn’t supposed to be there
- Honeysuckle asks to clear the village of the right mob now
- Ivy takes the items she needs from you for the quest
- Can no longer go under the world
- Can no longer squeeze through the gate
- Egret takes the correct amount of items
- Millie now does want an omelet from everyone, not just people she hasn’t talked to before
- Removed red debug lines in Chillthorn Hollow
- Removed architect items from the carpentry table
- Reading the correct book in the library now advances the Graveyard questline
- Ross now feels the pain of all weapons, not just bows
- Acid splash potions no longer give you random blank items
- Ice Cave quest can now be completed as normal
- Ore node in wasp cave moved to be obtainable
- Stolen Toy quest can now be completed as normal
- Damaged Weapon quest can now be completed as normal
- Spider check-up quest can now be completed as normal
- Fey Iron Shield no longer takes an absurd amount of materials to craft
- Various dialogs improved
- Archer Crypt fixes to get the rewards at the end
- Corruption zones should be respawning/spawning appropriately now with minor bugs still left to fix
Changed depots in preview branch