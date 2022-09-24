Patch 1.5.1 - Post Update Bug Fixes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone. While the update went pretty smooth and we only had a few major hiccups, there were definitely still hiccups.

So here's a little patch to address the biggest issues. There are definitely some cosmetic issues we're still working out, but wanted to streamline the important ones to make sure your gameplay wasn't hindered much longer.

Patch Notes:

Improved:

Changed the Elderwood Planks to automatically unlock at level 21 rather than 25

Warner no longer hides behind a cow

The windmill in the Farmlands has better camera collisions

Fixed: