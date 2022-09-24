Update 6.6

ChangeLog

Changes:

You can now run

added more phrases for the ghost box

EMF and Ghost-Box made quieter

reduced hunting time at rookie difficulty level

items are now no longer filled up in the lobby

Bug fixes:

Exorcism bug fixed (you could exorcise as a priest even if you were dead)

Fixed bug in journal (some creature descriptions were not accurate)

Knives can now be placed in the trunk again

We couldn't fix all the bugs you mentioned for the time being, but we will take care of them bit by bit. Thanks a lot for the numerous ideas and for your support!

Carry on!

Greetings

Dennis