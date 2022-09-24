Update 6.6

ChangeLog
Changes:
- You can now run
- added more phrases for the ghost box
- EMF and Ghost-Box made quieter
- reduced hunting time at rookie difficulty level
- items are now no longer filled up in the lobby
Bug fixes:
- Exorcism bug fixed (you could exorcise as a priest even if you were dead)
- Fixed bug in journal (some creature descriptions were not accurate)
- Knives can now be placed in the trunk again
We couldn't fix all the bugs you mentioned for the time being, but we will take care of them bit by bit. Thanks a lot for the numerous ideas and for your support!
Carry on!
Greetings
Dennis
