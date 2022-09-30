BRIGHTSEEKER IS OUT NOW!

I'm super excited to announce that BrightSeeker is now available!

Buy it while it's on launch sale:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1491950/BrightSeeker/

It took me over 2 years to make this game, which is definitely the biggest project I ever worked on. I would like to thank everyone who supported me during the development, all of you who played the game and shared your feedback, helped me with the music and voice over and all of you who wishlisted the game. Thank you, I literally couldn't do it without you.

Of course this is not the end, I'll keep updating and fixing the game in the following months. If you encounter any issues, let me know!