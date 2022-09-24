Release 56 - Patch 2

Fixed a bug where you could recruit companions over the recruitment limit. (thanks to FrigidRock for reporting)

Hopefully fixed a bug where examining a creature could cause a "List index out of bounds (-1)" error on some game window configurations. (thanks to Pulshach and Rascal07 for reporting)

The "Speed Burst" talent is now a free action (doesn't take time). (Thanks to Vulkn for the idea. Another one of those "Doh! Should have been like that from the beginning" moments.)

Some AI tweaks.

Unlocked Steam achievements are now logged into the obituary (miscellaneous statistics & history). As some players have reported problems with achievements, an error message is written to the log / obituary history if something goes wrong.

Tip: If you want a companion to be a pure melee warrior, equip a melee weapon into both of his weapon sets. You have to equip the second weapon "by hand", otherwise the companion drops the reduntant weapon. Companions won't change equipment slotted by you.