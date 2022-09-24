The Return of the King (Early Access v. 0.82)

Another upkeep patch before the next major content patch. I'll be offline for most of September 26th-28th as I move into my new place. This part of the move is only 2 miles away, so hopefully I'll get right back into the swing of things.

As for the "next major content patch" well...it is major. In fact, it's probably the most exciting update I've worked on yet. I know these last 2 updates haven't been the most spectacular content-wise, but from here on out it's content, content, content!

One final note: There are still community requested features I intend to implement, and previously reported bugs to fix, but I wanted to get this patch out while I still had a day to react to anything I might have missed.

Patch Notes v.0.82

Sting King Remake

Re-coded from the ground up

Re-tooled attack patterns and a couple new abilities

Rebalanced difficulty

-Note: The Sting King was coded unlike the other two bosses to account for multiple attacks that could happen at the same time (ex. one pincer could be vulnerable and disabled, while the other could fire missiles) but this lead to all kinds of bugs and conflicts. This new version won't have those issues. It could still have bugs I didn't find in testing, but they'll be much easier to fix.

Quality of Life

Added an "immune" popup when something is immune to knockback (crossed out circle)

Added a progression bar toward each boss, above the game timer

Music volume has been adjusted to be quieter overall

Sound effects volume has been adjusted to be quieter overall (some sound fx may be too quiet now)

Added powerup text popups and removed the powerup sidebar on the right side

- Note: While this provides less information than previously, it's easier to see, and when the codex is soon added, players will be able to look up any in-game element they want to learn more about. This also frees up some UI space for...upcoming changes ;)

Added "disabled" text pop-up when EMP effects are triggered on you

Bugs