Pixel Survivors: Roguelike update for 24 September 2022

v0.3.1 - New Character

New Character

Name: Infantry
Passive: Every 15 levels, Infantry will summons an ally with 30% of Infantry's attack power and 30% of Infantry's attack speed at the time of summoning.
Unlock: After you kill the Mind Flayer

