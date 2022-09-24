v1.0.10 Patch Notes

Hey guys, I've got a big patch here today with a focus on building.



I've added tons of new structural buildings. These are buildings that don't do anything, but you can build other buildings on them. They can be used to help with uneven terrain or just for decoration.



You can build temples now!

Changes:

There are some changes to this version that will break save files, so start a new journey by embarking from the nexus. This won't affect your profile, only save files.

Added structures building category.

Added the following buildings:

Decor:

Wheelbarrow

Structures:

Dock

Wood Foundation

Wood Platform

Wood Platform Half

Wood Platform Quarter

Wood Platform Corner

Wood Platform Circle Corner

Wood Platform Diagonal Half

Wood Slope

Wood Steep Slope

Stone Foundation

Stone Foundation Half

Stone Foundation Quarter

Ornate Stone Foundation

Stone Foundation Corner

Stone Foundation Circle Corner

Stone Foundation Diagonal Half

Stone Platform

Stone Platform Half

Stone Platform Quarter

Stone Slope

Stone Steep Slope

Added scroll bar to building menu

Added ability to lock the height of a building you are placing by pressing 'Z'

Improvements to building placement system

Added custom ground checks for oddly shaped buildings

Changed fish max size from 500 to 600, allowing grabbing fish even when all fishermen are assigned

Changed fish pods to allow fishing in a radius of the fish pod instead of using wharves

Changed fishers from fishing 25 food at a time to 5 at a time at the same rate

Added docks to Orsus and Rota

Improved ruins in Orsus and Rota

Made creatures react to you in player creation

Optimization improvements

Bug Fixes:

Fixed bug where profile doesn't load because it tries to load the autogenerated steam cloud file

Fixed creature blowing themselves up with hammer of god miracle

Fixed bug where building would move just before placing it

Fixed wall line placement not placing right

Fixed notification being sent when a villager fails to find a spot for a pile to be created

Fixed village areas breaking after loading save file

Fixed tooltip text flickering

Fixed fishpod tooltip not showing all information

Changed building debris tooltip to include name of destroyed building