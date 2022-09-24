v1.0.10 Patch Notes

Hey guys, I've got a big patch here today with a focus on building.
I've added tons of new structural buildings. These are buildings that don't do anything, but you can build other buildings on them. They can be used to help with uneven terrain or just for decoration.
You can build temples now!
Changes:
There are some changes to this version that will break save files, so start a new journey by embarking from the nexus. This won't affect your profile, only save files.
Added structures building category.
Added the following buildings:
Decor:
Wheelbarrow
Structures:
Dock
Wood Foundation
Wood Platform
Wood Platform Half
Wood Platform Quarter
Wood Platform Corner
Wood Platform Circle Corner
Wood Platform Diagonal Half
Wood Slope
Wood Steep Slope
Stone Foundation
Stone Foundation Half
Stone Foundation Quarter
Ornate Stone Foundation
Stone Foundation Corner
Stone Foundation Circle Corner
Stone Foundation Diagonal Half
Stone Platform
Stone Platform Half
Stone Platform Quarter
Stone Slope
Stone Steep Slope
Added scroll bar to building menu
Added ability to lock the height of a building you are placing by pressing 'Z'
Improvements to building placement system
Added custom ground checks for oddly shaped buildings
Changed fish max size from 500 to 600, allowing grabbing fish even when all fishermen are assigned
Changed fish pods to allow fishing in a radius of the fish pod instead of using wharves
Changed fishers from fishing 25 food at a time to 5 at a time at the same rate
Added docks to Orsus and Rota
Improved ruins in Orsus and Rota
Made creatures react to you in player creation
Optimization improvements
Bug Fixes:
Fixed bug where profile doesn't load because it tries to load the autogenerated steam cloud file
Fixed creature blowing themselves up with hammer of god miracle
Fixed bug where building would move just before placing it
Fixed wall line placement not placing right
Fixed notification being sent when a villager fails to find a spot for a pile to be created
Fixed village areas breaking after loading save file
Fixed tooltip text flickering
Fixed fishpod tooltip not showing all information
Changed building debris tooltip to include name of destroyed building
