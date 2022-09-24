Bug squashing QA playtest hotfix

We are going to do a hotfix patch to scale the server and fix some bugs.

It will take place from 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM EDT.

Sorry for the late delivery of hotfix information.

Fixes

The homing function has returned to Wizard's Magic Missile.

Fixed an issue that caused a transparent collider to remain and block ranged-attacks when opening a wooden door with a window.

Fixed an issue where moving an item to Equipment while using a campfire would cause the item to disappear.

Fixed an issue with no sound in certain shoes.

We have temporarily made it impossible to purchase Gold Coins because there is a problem when purchasing Gold Coins with Silver Coins.

Fixed an issue where Spear could not be equipped in the lobby even when using the Ranger's Spear Proficiency.

Fixed an issue that could cause a crash with a high chance of hitting Cancel on the party invitation popup window.

Fixed some spawn bugs in the dungeon level.

Added a small temporary information message to Cleric's resurrection magic.

The playable time on the B3 floor has been changed from 7 to 9 minutes.

One more escape portal now occurs in the last ring.

We haven't been able to fix the issue where party invites can stack forever. Really sorry.