Hotfix 1.0.2a

Hello everyone. This is a hotfix for some of the bugs that have been reported. Also, with this hotfix, we are working on solving the desync problems that the latest patch seems to produce.

Fixed a bug that was giving a bigger amount of score than expected after a combat corruption was completed when the card reward selection was restored.

Fixed a problem with the corrupted versions of Power Coil and Nullifier not granting the proper amount of maximum charges.

Fixed a problem with the corrupted version of the Endless Bag not being activated under some circumstances.

As always, thanks to all of you for your support, feedback, and understanding.