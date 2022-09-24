 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Across the Obelisk update for 24 September 2022

Hotfix 1.0.2a

Share · View all patches · Build 9584910 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone. This is a hotfix for some of the bugs that have been reported. Also, with this hotfix, we are working on solving the desync problems that the latest patch seems to produce.

  • Fixed a bug that was giving a bigger amount of score than expected after a combat corruption was completed when the card reward selection was restored.

  • Fixed a problem with the corrupted versions of Power Coil and Nullifier not granting the proper amount of maximum charges.

  • Fixed a problem with the corrupted version of the Endless Bag not being activated under some circumstances.

As always, thanks to all of you for your support, feedback, and understanding.

Changed files in this update

Across the Obelisk Content Depot 1385381
  • Loading history…
w32 Depot 1385382
  • Loading history…
Mac Depot 1385383
  • Loading history…
Linux Across the Obelisk Depot 1385384
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link