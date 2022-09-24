Hotfix 1.0.2a

Hello everyone. This is a hotfix for some of the bugs that have been reported. Also, with this hotfix, we are working on solving the desync problems that the latest patch seems to produce.
-
Fixed a bug that was giving a bigger amount of score than expected after a combat corruption was completed when the card reward selection was restored.
-
Fixed a problem with the corrupted versions of Power Coil and Nullifier not granting the proper amount of maximum charges.
-
Fixed a problem with the corrupted version of the Endless Bag not being activated under some circumstances.
As always, thanks to all of you for your support, feedback, and understanding.
Changed files in this update