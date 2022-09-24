-The problem of not receiving money in Worker Purchases has been prevented.
-Production time has been shortened. Increased overall earnings within the pay cycle.
-The probability of dropping higher items has been reduced.
Anvil Life update for 24 September 2022
Craft System Fixes
