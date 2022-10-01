Patch 22267

UI
SettingsPage
- Added min/max value and unit to slider component
- FOV slider works with absolute values 85-120° (instead of 0-100%)
Gameoverlay
- Fixed dmg values in killed by info
- Fix hide hud bind
ServerPage
- Fixed overlapping of serverlist and buttom bar
- Scrollable playerlist
MainMenu
- Design polish (overlapping pages with buttom bar)
BuyMenu
- Fixed closing with OpenBuyMenu bind
Game performance
- Optimise tick utilisation (remove tick from various blueprint map actors, rework bp logic which does not need tick, apply bp -> c++ to even more actors)
- Implement object pooling for weapon fx (ejected shell actor; bullet fx actor, in addition to particle system pooling)
- Misc ini tweaks to improve performance for some configurations (don't expect much from those changes, it might reduce hitches, in comparisons it could improve FPS by a little for GPU bottleneck scenarios)
Misc
- Fix spectator join on listen server
- Fix typo in player controler movement tooltip
Changed files in this update