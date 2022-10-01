 Skip to content

Tactical Operations update for 1 October 2022

Patch 22267

Patch 22267

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UI

SettingsPage
  • Added min/max value and unit to slider component
  • FOV slider works with absolute values 85-120° (instead of 0-100%)
Gameoverlay
  • Fixed dmg values in killed by info
  • Fix hide hud bind
ServerPage
  • Fixed overlapping of serverlist and buttom bar
  • Scrollable playerlist
  • Design polish (overlapping pages with buttom bar)
BuyMenu
  • Fixed closing with OpenBuyMenu bind

Game performance

  • Optimise tick utilisation (remove tick from various blueprint map actors, rework bp logic which does not need tick, apply bp -> c++ to even more actors)
  • Implement object pooling for weapon fx (ejected shell actor; bullet fx actor, in addition to particle system pooling)
  • Misc ini tweaks to improve performance for some configurations (don't expect much from those changes, it might reduce hitches, in comparisons it could improve FPS by a little for GPU bottleneck scenarios)

Misc

  • Fix spectator join on listen server
  • Fix typo in player controler movement tooltip

