Update 1.0.0.4 (Hot-Patch 4)

Hi people!

Here's the 4th bug fixing patch for the 1.0 release. As usual, it's fixing most of the reported issues and includes a few user requests. A larger update will follow soon, unless enough bug reports pile up to justify another hot-patch.

I will post an article about the 1.0 release, my future plans and everything else in a few days.

People who are in the middle of a game, especially in Story Mode, should pay close attention to this changelog as, when loading your game, some of your production centers might be automatically abandoned and you might want to know why.

Cheers.

Artificial Intelligence

Farmers will no longer try to plant seeds in an outdoor farm if the current weather is damaging the plants (blood rains, acid rains and cold waves), they will continue to care for the rest of the farm, though.

I added a toggle in the Faction menu to globally prevent or allow survivors to extinguish fires on their own (user request; use at your own risks)

User Interface

In the production center tab of the faction menu, locations are now sorted alphabetically, and added an indicator to highlight places which are currently under attack.

Bug Fixes