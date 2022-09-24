Update 1.0.0.4 (Hot-Patch 4)

Hi people!
Here's the 4th bug fixing patch for the 1.0 release. As usual, it's fixing most of the reported issues and includes a few user requests. A larger update will follow soon, unless enough bug reports pile up to justify another hot-patch.
I will post an article about the 1.0 release, my future plans and everything else in a few days.
People who are in the middle of a game, especially in Story Mode, should pay close attention to this changelog as, when loading your game, some of your production centers might be automatically abandoned and you might want to know why.
Cheers.
Artificial Intelligence
- Farmers will no longer try to plant seeds in an outdoor farm if the current weather is damaging the plants (blood rains, acid rains and cold waves), they will continue to care for the rest of the farm, though.
- I added a toggle in the Faction menu to globally prevent or allow survivors to extinguish fires on their own (user request; use at your own risks)
User Interface
- In the production center tab of the faction menu, locations are now sorted alphabetically, and added an indicator to highlight places which are currently under attack.
Bug Fixes
- Gold Ingots could not be sold to traders. This was silently fixed a few days ago.
- A crash when someone is trying to get food, but have a full inventory and can't access any valid depot. They'd normally drop some stuff on the ground, but it could cause a crash instead. This was patched immediately after the bug was reported.
- In defensive battles on the world map, it wasn't possible to "[ctrl] + right click" on items to attack them in order to clear a path in an uncooperative building.
- The intro sequence in Story Mode would count toward some of the achievements' progress. I didn't reset the achievements, though. If you got them for free, well, good on you :)
- The main menu's button to change layer was not updated when events or other menus would move the camera to a different layer.
- Going back to the main menu from a story mode save, and then directly launching a new story mode campaign could have negative consequences for the new game, effectively making that second game unplayable. We're getting in super situational bug territory here, but a bug's a bug.
- Faction screen wouldn't grey out the button to recall survivors from production centers like the normal menu does when it's under attack
- Minor UI glitch which could prevent the "do you want to defend this production menu" from appearing when multiple locations are attacked simultaneously
- An issue where one of your production centers would defeat an invader but all the workers would die, only leaving mercenaries. Putting the location is a state where you couldn't evacuate it, but it would still produce resources. They will now properly be abandoned, and you'll be warned when it happens.
- Another issue could cause a production center to lose its workers when targeted by another faction's raiding party. Yes, before the actual attack, and yes, it was a nasty one.
Changed files in this update