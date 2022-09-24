- New venue: "The Forum"!
- Adds the massive crowds system (haven't refined placement much yet, so be prepared to see audience members push into each other etc, other minor stuff such as repeated models etc).
- Added an in-game Changelog that can be seen to the right of the welcome screen in the Loft for those players not on Discord.
- It does take a little longer to load this venue, so if I hear that players with minimum specs are having issues I'll add a loading screen and add a failsafe to prevent guests from dropping during load.
Era of Combat: Boxing update for 24 September 2022
Content Update: 00.76b (New Venue, "The Forum")
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Era of Combat: Boxing Content Depot 1687101
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update