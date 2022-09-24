 Skip to content

Era of Combat: Boxing update for 24 September 2022

Content Update: 00.76b (New Venue, "The Forum")

Build 9584858

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New venue: "The Forum"!
  • Adds the massive crowds system (haven't refined placement much yet, so be prepared to see audience members push into each other etc, other minor stuff such as repeated models etc).
  • Added an in-game Changelog that can be seen to the right of the welcome screen in the Loft for those players not on Discord.
  • It does take a little longer to load this venue, so if I hear that players with minimum specs are having issues I'll add a loading screen and add a failsafe to prevent guests from dropping during load.

