Further Still: Survivors update for 24 September 2022

Update Notes for 0.4.2

Build 9584825 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.4.2
-3 New Powers: Pay To Win, Seasoned Fighter & Unworthy Opponent
-Initial power/buff display implementation
-End of level has bonus gold/experience based on performance
-Characters gain experience and can unlock their starting weapon to be used as a starting weapon for other characters
-Assorted balance tweaks and asset shifts

