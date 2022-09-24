0.4.2
-3 New Powers: Pay To Win, Seasoned Fighter & Unworthy Opponent
-Initial power/buff display implementation
-End of level has bonus gold/experience based on performance
-Characters gain experience and can unlock their starting weapon to be used as a starting weapon for other characters
-Assorted balance tweaks and asset shifts
Further Still: Survivors update for 24 September 2022
Update Notes for 0.4.2
0.4.2
