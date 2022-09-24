Tweaked end of run text if you win. Now it tells you your current streak.

Added a glow per loop for players to track longer win streaks (combined with the above it should be more clear if you're on a long streak).

Fixed at least one bug with 'move forward' effects and the Initiative trait. Ending a fight while you still had extra moves left would prevent you from moving in the next combat. Seems to be fixed, but Initiative is a pain, so if you encounter any sort of freeze/loss of control please share it on the steam discussions or in the discord!

Using Telekinesis on Displace was not working properly. Looks better now.

Someone experienced a bug where Wish appeared to get replaced by the enemy and then they got stuck with the wish aimer. I couldn't replicate it for some reason, but I think I may have prevented it from happening anyway. We'll see.

Empower's text was overflowing after the minor text width tweak, removed a word to make it fit.

Fixed streak icons saving correctly. After losing a streak it was saving an incorrect icon for the PAST section.

Added additional minor win tracking for those further into the game.

Fixed a few traits that weren't keeping track properly relating to the above.

Still want to add a new tier 2 enemy and another player sprite icon, but I did not get much done there this week. The bit of time I spent on the game this week went toward a few nasty bugs that cropped up.

1classydude