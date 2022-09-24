The Mystery Mansion update extends the main story of Cat Saves Halloween. Through the story our brave cats visit Mystery Mansion twice, and things are frighteningly different. Will our cat hero be brave enough to explore the Mansion and uncover its mysteries before it's too late?
This update adds several new quests and features along with a new ridable vehicles and more surprises!
Features include:
- 2 New Maps, (Mystery Mansion - Before and After)
- New NPCs and Quests
- A New Dungeon to Explore
- New Baddies and bosses
- Fun Tombstone Labels
- New Ridable Vehicles
- Vehicles now have Radio Station Support
Changed files in this update