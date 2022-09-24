HotFix4 for Update 17.

New Hotfix for the game here is the fixes within this update.

Reduced the hit stun on The White Lady's Jump Strong and reduced the damage.

The White Lady can no longer jump cancel or air dash from a Jump Strong, this removes an unintended loop.

Fixed an issue not allowing Dracula to perform his helper move again if this move is blocked.

Combo breaks now hit opponents doing moves that are within invincibility frames.

Potential fix to an issue not allowing Frankenstein to execute his Close Unleashed.