HotFix4 for Update 17.

New Hotfix for the game here is the fixes within this update.
-
Reduced the hit stun on The White Lady's Jump Strong and reduced the damage.
-
The White Lady can no longer jump cancel or air dash from a Jump Strong, this removes an unintended loop.
-
Fixed an issue not allowing Dracula to perform his helper move again if this move is blocked.
-
Combo breaks now hit opponents doing moves that are within invincibility frames.
-
Potential fix to an issue not allowing Frankenstein to execute his Close Unleashed.
-
Fixed an issue not allowing T.H.I.S to follow up after using EX Crawl in the corner.
Changed files in this update