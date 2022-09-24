Volume balancing! Version 1.1.1r is Live!

Good Saturday, Avalicians! This update focuses primarily on adjusting the volume levels of some of the music tracks and voice lines along with other minor fixes. Due to the audio adjustments, the download size for this update is larger than usual.

General

Fixed an incorrect time variable that was causing badge messages to permanently display on the screen until the next scene change.

Several music tracks have had their base volume increased. This was especially an issue with the boss tracks for Merga, Robot A, and Arena, which have had their base volume increased by 4 dB. Robot B, Beast One/Two, Beast Three, Globe Opera 2, Palace Courtyard, Boss Kalaw, and Weapon's Core have also received slight volume bumps of around 2-3 dB.

The music tracks for Stage Clear and Speed Gate have had their base volume decrease by 1 dB.

The volume of the Magister's voice lines in the second half of the game have been brought down 2 dB to fit with the other characters.

The volume of the majority of Milla and Pangu's voice lines have been increased by 2 dB to fit with the other characters.

World Map

Fixed Inversion Dynamo and Lunar Cannon having swapped vinyl IDs on the map hud.

Palace Courtyard

In the cutscene following the stage, made it less likely that Neera's first stabbing animation will lock up at certain framerates. Her scream has also had its volume increased by 2 dB.

Adventure Square

Increased the volume of one of Neera's quieter lines towards Carol in the cutscene following the completion of all three Parusa arcs.

Zulon Jungle

The Droplet Ships in the background now use the same alternate sprites as the ships in the foreground.

Increased the volume of Carol and Spade's conversation by around 3-4 dB.

Nalao Lake

The dashing ability of [REDACTED] now provides 15 frames of invincibility. This also extends to the Battlesphere challenges.

Clockwork Arboretum

Two of the quieter lines between Carol and Corazon have had their volume increased by 4-5 dB.

Time Capsule Sidequest