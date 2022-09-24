Knights of the Chalice 2 Version 1.47

Greetings, Noble Knights! Here is version 1.47 of Knights of the Chalice 2.

Yay! With this new version, we have a pretty massive expansion of the available character Feats in the game: no less than 40 new unique feats! Many of these feats can be taken by several character classes.

I've also fixed a number of bugs and issues, including a problem with the unlocking of Archmage Difficulty achievements in the Steam and GOG versions.

I've finished implementing all of the feats that I really wanted to add to the game, so now I will be able to focus on the other things mentioned in the last Kickstarter update. I'll post a new Kickstarter update soon with the description of all the new feats.

If you find any bugs, please drop me a line at enquiries@heroicfantasygames.com so that I can fix the game quickly. A saved game would be very useful, too. Thank you!!

Here's the list of changes in version 1.47:

When you start a new Augury of Chaos game, you will now have the option to skip the Prologue entirely and begin from Chapter 1 straight away.

Fixed bugs preventing the award of Archmage Difficulty achievements in both the Steam version and the GOG version.

Fixed a problem with the Shadow Adept / Shadow Expert / Shadow Master achievements in the GOG version only.

Fixed a bug with characters disappearing when reloading after completing the Vanishing Sword Quest with Goblin companions.

Fixed a bug that occurred when the party leader is a companion that gets removed from the party by a script.

Added some code to accelerate gameplay in combat and elsewhere.

Automatic saves will now be marked as Autosave.

Added the missing Greater Splash enchantments for ranged weapons into the weapon-enchantment interface.

Fixed several issues with the Splash enchantments for ranged weapons (Flaming Splash, Icy Splash, etc).

Changed the button labels in the Module Information screen and in the Module Editor from Maximum Character Level to Maximum Starting Level, and from Minimum Character Level to Minimum Starting Level.

Applying the Shaken condition for a number of rounds will not remove a pre-existing Shaken condition.

Applying the Cowering condition will not remove the Shaken condition.

The Combat Log will now indicate the start of a new round, in red letters.

Fixed issues in the dialogue script of the Werewolf Quest in Augury of Chaos.

Fixed an issue with the display of effect animations (sleeping, fascinated, confusion, etc) for Giant Spiders when displaying creatures using animated sprites.

Added the Wizard feat Improved Firefly Familiar. You must have a Firefly familiar in order to take this feat.

Added two new Cleric feats: Widened Healing and Widened Destruction.

Added three new Bishop feats: Widened Healing And Destruction, Turning Strike and Greater Turning Strike.

Added the Cleric and Bishop feat Fast Touch Domain Powers.

Added the Cleric and Bishop feat Improved Curse. It will reduce the randomness of the effect of the spells Bestow Curse and Mass Bestow Curse, at least during the first round of the effect.

Added the Wizard, Sorcerer and Warlock feat Dispelling Magic Missile to help you get rid of enemy Mirror Images.

Added the Bard feats Improved Songs and Story Teller.

Added the feats Rapid Strike, Melee Touch Magic, Armour Agility and Improved Armour Agility.

I've given the feat Rapid Strike to many monsters in Augury of Chaos and the Tutorial Adventure.

Added the Ranger feats Enhanced Magic Arrow I, Enhanced Magic Arrow II and Improved Snaring Weapon.

Added the Storm Warrior feat Improved Shocking Splash.

Added the Monk feat Shattermantle Strike.

Added the Wizard feat Greater Wizard Spell Resistance.

Added the Wizard, Sorcerer, Warlock and Mage Knight feat Widened Colour Spray.

Added the Wizard, Druid, Sorcerer, Warlock feats Improved Finger Of Death and Greater Finger Of Death.

Added the Wizard, Sorcerer, Warlock feats Improved Domination and Greater Domination.

Added the Psionicist, Warlock, Psychic Healer feats Improved Control And Dominate, Greater Control And Dominate, Swift Assimilate and Improved Hail Of Crystals. Actually, the Psionicist already had access to Improved Control And Dominate, but not the other classes.

Added the Psionicist and Psychic Warrior feat Fast Power Drain.

Added the Gladiator, Samurai, Storm Warrior and Psychic Warrior feat Improved Swift Weapon.

Added the Gladiator and Samurai feats Improved Adamantine Armour and Greater Adamantine Armour.

Added the Rogue and Death Knight feats Improved Phasing Weapon and Improved Coup De Grace Weapon.

Added the Fire Drake and Flamebrother Half-Salamander feat Racial Fire Resistance.

Added the Ice Drake and Frostbrother Half-Salamander feat Racial Cold Resistance.

Added the Lightning Drake feat Racial Electricity Resistance.

Added the Acid Drake feat Racial Acid Resistance.

In the Module Information window displayed from the Party Creation screen when launching a new game, added the module's Level Cap. I had forgotten about it, but I actually implemented the Level Cap module setting months ago in the Module Editor.

When starting a new game, if one of the party members has enough experience points to level up beyond the maximum starting level, then his or her experience points will be reduced to one point below the amount required to reach the maximum starting level + 1.

Fixed an issue with the headline of the help entries for spells.

Improved the spell descriptions for Lesser Magic Arrow and Greater Magic Arrow.

Improved the help entry for Magic Arrows. Also improved the help entries for Wizard feats and feats associated with each Wizard attunement.

Added some more random names in the Character Creation interface.

In the Module Editor, added some tooltip information when mousing over the Combat XP scale factor button.

button. I've given Boots of Striding to the Drake Cleric in the first encounter of Augury of Chaos, the one with the bandits.

Thank You So Much For Your Support, Valiant Knights And Wise Mages of the Realm! Rejoice!! ^_^