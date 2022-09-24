 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dudes on a Map: Virtual Grid Paper update for 24 September 2022

0.3.7.1 Added "Report a Problem" feature, Minor Fixes and Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9584722 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As always, if you'd like to follow along with development you can join us on Discord!

This patch has been worked on in parallel with the Multi-Layer feature, which is taking longer than I hoped to get developed due to a lot of life changes (all of them are good) that have all hit in the last month for me.

The main feature is the new "Report a Problem" button in the top right of player and DM clients. This makes it much easier to let me know if there's a problem without joining discord or hunting me down on Steam. So if there's a bug that's stuck in your craw, let me know!

Here's the full patch notes:

  • Added the "Report a Problem" button and menu, reports are anonymously (unless you provide contact info) submitted via webhook to discord, no account required though.
  • Modified double-click on a token so that it toggles "Active" and "Visible" together, except during a play session where "Active" will always be set true while "Visible" still toggles. Please do give me feedback on this change!
  • Expanded the range of the Token Size Slider to go from 1/8th size all the way up to 10x
  • Fixed an issue where quick-rolls saved to tokens were not being shown in the dice tray for the GM.
  • Fixed an issue where GM dice rolls were being sent to your discord webhook if one is configured; GM rolls should now be private.
  • Fixed a bug where the grid wizard was snapping to the current grid-state while you're trying to set the correct grid-size.
  • Fixed a bug where invisible players still had a public movement path being draw.
  • Fixed some goofy UI stuff on Player token selection for the GM, now you can set players visible/invisible when you have the selected.
  • Fixed an annoyance where tokens don't remember their initiative roll if they get disabled and re-enabled during an encounter.
  • Added some helpful error messages before crashing when Windows reports a program file has been corrupted or infected with a virus.

Changed files in this update

Dudes on a Map: Virtual Grid Paper Content Depot 1470021
  • Loading history…
Dudes on a Map: Player Client Depot 1470022
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link