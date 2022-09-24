 Skip to content

Boney's Research On Humans ! update for 24 September 2022

Sound detection Fix!

Share · View all patches · Build 9584719 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The sound detection was abit off and it was all because a little direction error when proyecting the cone of sound detection, now it works as intended , enemies can hear you from blind spots ans see you from the front, hope this improves the game!

