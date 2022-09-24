Update [September 2022]

Hello everyone, I'm happy to present you new update for Gamer Shop Simulator.

If you don't purchased the game before, now you have a good opportunity to purchase with -60% discount! Suggestion available up to 8 october including.

Now you can double click on item in your inventory and that item will be moved in your hand if hand is empty;



Added new function: auto arm filling. Just activate that function in your inventory, and all your items from inventory will be automatically moves into your arm one by one, it wil help you to faster place goods on the shelves.



Added visual information, when buyer purchase goods;



Fixed problem, when income was shown incorrectly in My Shop, and taxes was taken from wrong value;

Changed time rate between buyers spawn;

Thanks to all players who playing and supporting the game, that so cool to see your interest about the game progress :)

Next game update will be available in october.

To the next update, you can suggest your ideas, that you want to see in the game.

Also now you can purchase the bundle with two my games, if you liked my games or just want to support me in game development.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/27284/Ride_and_Sell/

Best Regards,

DiamosDev