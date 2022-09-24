1.1.0 - Desert Update



Hello engineers!

Almost a month has passed since the release - it's time to release a major update. A big part of this update is technical improvements to the game: the system for saving nodes has been completely rewritten, which will allow us to localize them and protect them from problems in the future.

Main innovation

The main innovation is the desert map. The main difference of which is that it has a relief, while it is endless. Also in its sands lives something that will impatiently destroy your building.

Redesigned ports

All ports in the game have been reworked, which may require you to rearrange them in your buildings in order for them to work correctly. Ports now have:

built-in magnets for easy docking

indicator lights to indicate when a connection is established between ports

boolean output indicating when another port is connected

Visual layers

The ability to customize the display layer of an object in a building has been added, now you can bring beauty to your building.



Wikipedia

Thanks to the initiative of the players, PixPhys has an official Wikipedia on Fandom.

Thanks to the players Laska and Sovmeshchenets.

Changelog

Added:

Case (Node).

Observer (Node).

PID (Node).

Tanks are resistant to internal explosions if they were low on fuel.

Visual layers.

Possibility to turn off the machine control through the machine control panel.

Possibility to freeze objects.

Possibility to change the initial filling of tanks.

Joystick (Prop).

Copy/Paste nodes.

Setting the speed of movement of the camera on the keys.

Displaying the game version in the main menu.

Loss of foliage from trees that have fallen.

Pipes transfer heat.

Hotkeys: delete, reflect.

Achievements: «National property», «Lumberjack», «Worms Hunter».

Motion blur

Improved:

Electric port (Prop).

Fluid port (Prop).

Socket port (Prop).

Logical connections are moved to the background.

Adjustment of the beam of light for spotlights.

Audio settings.

Saving nodes.

Camera shake.

Fixed: