Patch notes - 09/24/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9584536 · Last edited 24 September 2022 – 16:39:24 UTC by Wendy

Hello adventurers! Here is the list of new features of this new version and more information:

**-New thief class mercenary added.

-New skills added to all mercenary classes.

-Voices have been added to the mercenaries.

-Now you have the possibility to sell your armors and boots (Both crafted and looted) in shops.

-Added more distance to mercenaries so they don't collide with familiars.

-A new sound to the bomb smoke skill have been added.

-The next mercenary class to be added will be the Crusader.

-A new world expansion with a halloween aesthetic will be added to celebrate the event. Prepare your character because this area is designed for high level characters (level 70+).**