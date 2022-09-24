Patch notes - 09/24/2022

Hello adventurers! Here is the list of new features of this new version and more information:
**-New thief class mercenary added.
-New skills added to all mercenary classes.
-Voices have been added to the mercenaries.
-Now you have the possibility to sell your armors and boots (Both crafted and looted) in shops.
-Added more distance to mercenaries so they don't collide with familiars.
-A new sound to the bomb smoke skill have been added.
-The next mercenary class to be added will be the Crusader.
-A new world expansion with a halloween aesthetic will be added to celebrate the event. Prepare your character because this area is designed for high level characters (level 70+).**
