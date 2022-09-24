Update TAXINAUT version 0.8.22 WIN_EARLY

This one fixes a few small things and adds the "Laid-back Yamo" setting that you can use to make Yamo perhaps less frustrating.

Fix NonComplaintTraffic's accident(...) implementation was never used causing for example Yrah birds to still give normal damage like other Traffic.

'Laid-back Yamo' can be used to make the starting planet (Yamo) a bit less frustrating.

Popup on 'new game' to explain that you can use the 'Laid-back Yamo' setting if you don't like the starting situation.

Fix Xenis night transporters and other NonComplianTraffic not traveling at the desiredSpeed.

I chose to get this one out quick because I think the "Yamo situation" was making some people not want to play.