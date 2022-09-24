 Skip to content

Ancient Witch Arena Prologue update for 24 September 2022

Unable to attack bugs

Ancient Witch Arena Prologue update for 24 September 2022

Hello everyone, the version has been updated. I'm fixing the inability to attack, and I find that there is a chance that this will happen. I will keep updating the version until there are no problems!

