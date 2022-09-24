 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Smooth Operators 2 update for 24 September 2022

Bug fix #3

Share · View all patches · Build 9584409 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch is fixing a bug where the game would break if a coach quit while actively coaching somone.

Thanks to fbane for providing error log and company save file! =)

Changed files in this update

Smooth Operators 2 Depot Depot 776662
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link