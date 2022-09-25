Update Notes for V0.8

Patch Notes V0.8
- Added new attack to Hoverbot: Charge Attack. Dash to avoid.
- Extended max camera distance option by an extra 50%.
- Added achievements check on startup.
- Changed Unit Droid drops - Energy module for Hoverbot and Ladder module for Spiderbot.
- Added health bar Skull Ghosts and adjusted speed and health.
- Added distance text to delivery widgets on HUD.
- Removed energy drain from jumping.
- Allowed multiple dropped module labels to appear on map.
- Various tweaks and fixes.
