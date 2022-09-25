 Skip to content

Moon Runner update for 25 September 2022

Update Notes for V0.8

Share · View all patches · Build 9584400 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes V0.8

  • Added new attack to Hoverbot: Charge Attack. Dash to avoid.
  • Extended max camera distance option by an extra 50%.
  • Added achievements check on startup.
  • Changed Unit Droid drops - Energy module for Hoverbot and Ladder module for Spiderbot.
  • Added health bar Skull Ghosts and adjusted speed and health.
  • Added distance text to delivery widgets on HUD.
  • Removed energy drain from jumping.
  • Allowed multiple dropped module labels to appear on map.
  • Various tweaks and fixes.

Changed files in this update

