Update, Version 20220923

English

##########Content############

[Cooking]New food recipe: Bland Frumenty

[Cooking]New items: Flour, Yeast, Baozi Wrapper

[Cooking]You can now turn wheat into flour on any cookie device that has a "grinder" component.

[Cooking]You can now "use" flour to make Baozi Wrapper. (Baozi recipes will be added later.)

[Commodity Market]New type of random merchant: Food Ingredient Merchant. (You can get yeast from them.)

[Commodity Market]The insurance salespeople will not try to actively start a conversation with you to sell you insurance contracts.

##########DEBUG##############

Fixed a bug that system-recycled procedurally generated items may still incorrectly display on the hotkey bar.

简体中文

##########Content############

【料理】新的食谱：清淡小麦粥

【料理】新物品：面粉， 酵母，包子皮

【料理】你现在可以在任何一个有研磨功能的料理设备上将小麦转化成面粉。

【料理】你现在可以通过【使用】面粉来制作包子皮。（包子的料理配方等待后续添加。）

【小商品市场】新的商人种类：食材商。（你能从他们那里购买到酵母。）

【小商品市场】保险推销员现在会试图主动发起对话来向你贩卖保险合同。

##########DEBUG##############

修复了一个导致已经被系统回收的动态生成物品会仍然显示在热键栏的bug。