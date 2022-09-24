Quality of life update 24 September 2022

Rare plants for the higher cauldron potions can now be found by looting, once you have purchased the skill point to allow you to recognise it. This is an alternative to the growing combinations method.

The night-time now last half as long as it used to. At night time you should either mine underground in a well lit cave, Have a water base to farm flame goblins or use the bye to the night potion. After day 5 or so it is very hard to survive in the wild at night.

Food and water provide more assistance than they used to, this is also scaled as your character level increases.

The Cauldron no longer wipes if it is turned off or runs out of fuel.

Flame goblins will only spawn on the surface, However any that have already spawned will hang around for a while before de-spawning.

Armour now prevents some poisoning or reduces it drastically. You need to make sure your armour is in good condition.

Some creatures speeds have been reduces, This seems to make the bows much better weapons than before.

When you die and respawn you will now have full health.

Small fix to the recent right click repair mode for certain items of equipment.