Highline Volleyball VR update for 24 September 2022

Early access Patch notes 24 Sept 2022 0.2.0.3

24 Sept 2022

Gameplay

  • Changing teleport mode is disabled when serving and when the auto teleport icons are not shown in the hud to prevent accidental changes from the user pressing the controller trigger.

Engine

  • Updated FMOD Audio library
  • CPU Optimizations

