Update in the public branch - the changes to civilian simulation are now live

I've released all the changes mentioned in the previous update to the public branch. The simulation of the towns is now rebuilt, and supports much more extensive changes for the features I have planned for the future.
I have also added the water wells, as promised before. Each house on the map will now expect to have access to water from a well. You can select to build the wells from the "Build Structures" menu.
Full changelog:
- NEW: rebuilt the civilian life simulation. The villages will be becoming much more important in the future versions of the game, with the locals doing many more activities, and their attitudes to you affecting the game more.
- step one of this rebuild is making the locals care about their food and money levels, and allowing them to work in the stores in villages.
- Civilians will now buy food in the markets located in their villages
- Civilians might now start working in the markets located in their village
- There's a new map area, called the food market, confisting of many small food stalls. In the future, this will become a very active spot where new interactions will happen (gunrunners, trafficking, criminals meeting, etc.)
- fixed the bug where civilians would never be able to finish their AI assignment of going to work
- fixed the way village stats are calculated
- NEW: each house on the map now expects to have access to fresh water from a well. If you don't build the wells, the locals will complain about no access to water. Each well can supply the buildings in it's nearest vicinity (the affected houses will be marked with icons while the structure build menu is active).
- added more information to the house details UI (the menu showing up when you hover over a building)
- fixed multiple issues with loading the game
- started to rethink the cost of units in the game, would over time like to make it very cheap to acquire the basic transports and riflemen, but much harder to get any greater numbers of specialists on the map
- NEW: added an option for the medics to carry all available wounded to a single vehicle, without having the player issue the order more than once. Just use the "put this any any other wounded in this car" order for this.
Changed files in this update