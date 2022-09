Share · View all patches · Build 9584260 · Last edited 24 September 2022 – 14:32:06 UTC by Wendy

Some small graphical and performance changes

Updated Main Menu to brighter colors

Added Background to Stage 2 (Flickering Halls) to have it not feel so empty :)

Performance performs better, changed some key note behavior to run more efficiently

Fixed Pause Menu buttons not showing animation when hovered with mouse

Upcoming 1.2:

Stage 11, more customization