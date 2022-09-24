Content and Balance

We're very proud to show off some of the super hard work the entire team has been doing. This is our first major update to the game, and demonstrates just a small taste of what Steamcore is meant to be. We are stopping at nothing to bring you an experience that is unforgettable, and keeps the fun at max.
- New tilesets (brand new planets).
- Totally new atmosphere and sky rendering (gpu melting awesomeness! :kappa: )
- Balance changes! (You think you're so tough with your 10/10 smg? not so fast cupcake)
- Reset to 50% of your resources when dying instead of starting over ! (Yay, keeping progress!)
- LOTS of bug fixes! Please make sure to report anything you find in the Discord!
Thanks again everyone!
Changed files in this update