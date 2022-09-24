Ease of use and bug fixes update! 1.7.3

Hey guys! We just pushed out a smaller update fixing some of the issues people have been having since launch and make things a little easier.

Sign-in Fixes

The most commonly encountered bug/ complaint was on signup not being able to paste in things! So we fixed that as well as added a button to add the @ symbol as some keyboards were not detecting people hitting the @ symbol on them.

Ease of Use Improvements

A lot of newer users were having trouble understanding how mutated vs held items were handled. So we have added some more text prompts when applying items to help make it more clear what is going on. As well as not allowing people to do silly things like giving a fish to a goo already holding a fish.

Final thoughts/ future things

Overall thank you guys so making the launch great so far! Over 500 people have tried out the game since it came out Thursday. We have a lot more planned for the game such as new Goos, new game modes and even more free content. Feel free to leave us a Steam review, those help us out a ton and let me know if you have any feedback or questions! See you soon.

Full(ish) Patch notes

1.7.3