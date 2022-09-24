- New Feature: Added new weapon, Lightning Rapier that can apply shock to the enemies.
- Balance: Frost Iron Sword Freezing spiral damage has been increased
- Balance: Goblin Warriors/Goblin Mages drops were changed. You will find more weapons now from goblins overall.
- Bug Fix: If enemy is stunned during attack, it's animation bonus speed would not reset for normal animations
- Bug Fix: If enemy no longer can get stunned during introduction or change phase
- Bug Fix: Curses that subtracted max health or mana, do not restore your health or mana.
- Bug Fix: Some of the boots were free in the shop, this is no longer the case.
- Bug Fix: Wind Orb skill projectiles now collider correctly with the ground.
- Bug Fix: Wind Orb now show damage for only 1 projectile in the equipment selection menu.
- Bug Fix: Stats no longer are messed up if you switch weapon to empty in fight, then equip/unequip on that selected empty slot.
- Improvement: Additional defense and poise from STR is now shown separately in the Equipment menu.
- Other: Update credits
Rogue Blight Playtest update for 24 September 2022
Patch 12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
