Rogue Blight Playtest update for 24 September 2022

Patch 12

Patch 12

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Feature: Added new weapon, Lightning Rapier that can apply shock to the enemies.
  • Balance: Frost Iron Sword Freezing spiral damage has been increased
  • Balance: Goblin Warriors/Goblin Mages drops were changed. You will find more weapons now from goblins overall.
  • Bug Fix: If enemy is stunned during attack, it's animation bonus speed would not reset for normal animations
  • Bug Fix: If enemy no longer can get stunned during introduction or change phase
  • Bug Fix: Curses that subtracted max health or mana, do not restore your health or mana.
  • Bug Fix: Some of the boots were free in the shop, this is no longer the case.
  • Bug Fix: Wind Orb skill projectiles now collider correctly with the ground.
  • Bug Fix: Wind Orb now show damage for only 1 projectile in the equipment selection menu.
  • Bug Fix: Stats no longer are messed up if you switch weapon to empty in fight, then equip/unequip on that selected empty slot.
  • Improvement: Additional defense and poise from STR is now shown separately in the Equipment menu.
  • Other: Update credits

