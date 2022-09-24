 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Outnumbered update for 24 September 2022

Update 0.2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9584117 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another round of smaller changes to improve the game based on your valuable feedback! There's a focus on issues that can get addressed quickly right now. Please let me know if there's still something broken and didn't get addressed yet (Note: Only technically, balancing issues need more time and testing)

Changelog

  • Added: Suppress Passive Firing, allows to space out passive firing of e.g. three equipped auto turrets. (How: To suppress passive slot 1 from firing just hold the enable auto fire 1 button and release the button to continue firing, Note: The ingame tutorial/description is currently missing and will get added at a later point)
  • Leaderboard: New Highscores will include and display information about the used active and passive systems.
  • Color Customization: Added Bloom, Anamorphic Flare and Color Grading options.
  • Test: Added basic Steam Stats
  • Settings: Added Mouse Cursor Guide Visibility Slider
  • Settings: Added Bold Crosshair Option
  • UI: Added simple Teleport arrival indicator
  • UI: Added ingame system level indicator
  • UI: Ingame Indicators now share crosshair color
  • Fixed: UI Scale Slider minigame ^^ (Added apply button)
  • Fixed: Distortion Field Downgrade Bug (Once again)
  • Splash Screen: Changed due to License downgrade
  • Quick Fix: Doomsday Missile → 0.5s of collision ignore after launch (Note: There are more changes planned which take more time)
  • Increased attraction speed of small globes by 10%

Changed files in this update

Depot 1976231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link