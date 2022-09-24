Update 0.2.3

Another round of smaller changes to improve the game based on your valuable feedback! There's a focus on issues that can get addressed quickly right now. Please let me know if there's still something broken and didn't get addressed yet (Note: Only technically, balancing issues need more time and testing)
Changelog
- Added: Suppress Passive Firing, allows to space out passive firing of e.g. three equipped auto turrets. (How: To suppress passive slot 1 from firing just hold the enable auto fire 1 button and release the button to continue firing, Note: The ingame tutorial/description is currently missing and will get added at a later point)
- Leaderboard: New Highscores will include and display information about the used active and passive systems.
- Color Customization: Added Bloom, Anamorphic Flare and Color Grading options.
- Test: Added basic Steam Stats
- Settings: Added Mouse Cursor Guide Visibility Slider
- Settings: Added Bold Crosshair Option
- UI: Added simple Teleport arrival indicator
- UI: Added ingame system level indicator
- UI: Ingame Indicators now share crosshair color
- Fixed: UI Scale Slider minigame ^^ (Added apply button)
- Fixed: Distortion Field Downgrade Bug (Once again)
- Splash Screen: Changed due to License downgrade
- Quick Fix: Doomsday Missile → 0.5s of collision ignore after launch (Note: There are more changes planned which take more time)
- Increased attraction speed of small globes by 10%
