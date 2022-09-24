 Skip to content

Beat Invaders update for 24 September 2022

Patch 2.1.9 - Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9584115 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

thanks to everyone that used the feedback feature of the game to send in suggestions and bug reports.
It weren't many, but I finally found time to tackle them!

Here are the most recent changes:

  • Increased the width of the Railgun projectile.
  • Made the Railgun feel more powerful (sounds and visual effects).
  • Fixed a bug when the Convoy was not going to cover behind the player when activating an Attack Boost right after another Attack Boost ran out.
  • Slightly reduced the overall glow effect of the game.
  • Ship Meta Upgrade cost was overall reduced, some perks were slightly increased in cost - this will reduce the "grind".
  • Fixed a translation file error in the Controls menu (rebinding controls popup).

