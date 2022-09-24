Patch 2.1.9 - Patch Notes

Hey everyone,
thanks to everyone that used the feedback feature of the game to send in suggestions and bug reports.
It weren't many, but I finally found time to tackle them!
Here are the most recent changes:
- Increased the width of the Railgun projectile.
- Made the Railgun feel more powerful (sounds and visual effects).
- Fixed a bug when the Convoy was not going to cover behind the player when activating an Attack Boost right after another Attack Boost ran out.
- Slightly reduced the overall glow effect of the game.
- Ship Meta Upgrade cost was overall reduced, some perks were slightly increased in cost - this will reduce the "grind".
- Fixed a translation file error in the Controls menu (rebinding controls popup).
Changed files in this update